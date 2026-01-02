Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Announces Engagement With Throwback Photo

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has announced his engagement to longtime partner Aviva Baig. The couple shared the news through photographs from their intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family members.

The engagement took place at a private gathering in Ranthambore. The first photograph shared shows Raihan and Aviva standing together during the evening celebration, dressed in traditional Indian attire. Raihan wore a dark sherwani, while Aviva chose an embellished sari.

Another image shared shows the couple as children, dressed in traditional outfits. Raihan is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama, while Aviva is wearing a mustard-yellow suit.

Here are more pictures from the ceremony:

A picture of Rehan Vadra and Aviva Beg with Aviva's mother Nandita Beg, father Imran Beg, and brother Riyan Beg.

Robert Vadra and Imran Baig

According to sources, Raihan, 25, proposed to Aviva last week in the presence of both families, and she accepted. The couple has been in a relationship for around seven years.

The wedding is expected to take place in the coming months.

Aviva Baig comes from a Delhi-based family. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. Nandita is also known to share a long-standing friendship with Priyanka Gandhi and has worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Aviva studied at Modern School in Delhi before completing her higher education in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She is also an interior designer, photographer and producer.

Who Is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same institution attended by his grandfather, Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. He later pursued higher education at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

A visual artist by profession, Raihan's work spans photography, including wildlife, street and commercial projects. His work has been featured through APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery based in Mumbai.