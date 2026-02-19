Former UK Royal Andrew Arrested Amid Probe Into Epstein Ties

Former Prince Andrew has been arrested at his temporary home, the Sandringham estate, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Thursday that they had arrested a man in his sixties, not naming the ex-royal, as is normal under UK law.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the statement said.

The Thames Valley Police said that he was arrested after "thorough assessment", and an investigation has now been opened, the BBC reported. The cops also revealed that they were "assessing" reports that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had sent trade reports to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,'' the statement said. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

Earlier in the morning, six unmarked police cars and around eight plainclothes officers were seen arriving at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, Reuters reported.

His arrest comes on the morning of his 66th birthday.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein Links

Pressure had been mounting on the former prince and his relationship with Epstein after three million pages of unseen emails, documents and pictures from the Epstein Files were released. Disturbing photos of him on all fours, touching a clothed woman's waist and stomach, were also part of the release.

A photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is displayed as US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026

Photo Credit: AFP

Reports surfaced of Andrew knowingly sharing confidential information with Epstein about his official work as a trade envoy in 2010 and 2011. The recent batch of Epstein Files shows that Andrew passed on reports of his visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam. He also shared confidential information about investment opportunities.