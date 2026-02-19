Former UK Royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested: A Timeline Of Controversies

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former British Royal, has been taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had arrested a man in his sixties on Thursday, without identifying him, in line with UK law.

The arrest followed a detailed review, and a formal investigation is now underway. Authorities are also looking into allegations that Andrew shared trade reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been at the centre of scandals for decades.

Prince Andrew: Controversies And Legal Troubles