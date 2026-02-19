Andrew Arrested Over Epstein Files, But Cops Won't Name Him. UK Law Explained

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and also amid allegations that he had links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, remains in the custody of the Thames Valley police, the local media reported.

The police have not, however, formally named the person they have arrested as per British law, though they have indicated "misconduct in public office" as the closest marker of who the person could be.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Oliver Wright, Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," he said.

Under British law, an arrest needs the police to have reasonable grounds to suspect an offence has taken place and reasonable grounds for believing that it is necessary to arrest the person in question.

British Law

In 2013, new guidelines came that stated the police in England and Wales should not name arrested people until they are charged. The only exception to this identification rule was that it should be done only in "clearly identified circumstances" such as when there is a threat to life.

For a name to be withheld even after having been charged, the police will have to speak to the prosecutor first.

The guidelines are the results of the Leveson Inquiry, a controversy that began in 2011 with journalists of the tabloid 'News of the World' allegedly caught hacking into communications of celebrities, politicians, and a schoolgirl named Milly Dowler who was murdered. The then prime minister David Cameron appointed Lord Justice Leveson to look into the matter.

The guidelines on not naming a suspect until charged has been criticised by a section of the British press. They say naming a suspect could encourage victims to speak up and come to the police with evidence.

But if the suspects are anonymous, it would be difficult for victims to find out anything about their case, and for the press to find out what the police are doing.

Today's Arrest

The arrest follows a series of shocking allegations over the past few weeks as the Epstein Files were released by the US, with Britain issuing an unprecedented statement earlier this month to say that it "stands ready" to support a police investigation into the conduct of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," Buckingham Palace said at the time.