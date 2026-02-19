Andrew To Princess Anne: Royals Who Have Faced Fines, Trials, And Executions

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York and brother of King Charles, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the former royal's connections with the late sex offender.

Without naming Andrew, Thames Valley police, in a statement, said that they have arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the statement read.

Andrew had a long-standing connection with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019, awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

This, however, is not the first time charges have been brought against the royal family. Here's a list of other royal figures who have faced legal trouble.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne was convicted in 2002 when one of her English bull terriers dog bit two children in Windsor Great Park. She pleaded guilty under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was fined 500 pounds and ordered to pay 250 pounds in compensation and 148 pounds in costs at a magistrates' court in Slough.

Princess Anne has repeatedly faced penalties for speeding, including fines and a short driving ban. In 2001, she was convicted for driving 93 mph in a 70 mph zone, for which she was fined 400 pounds. She was ordered to pay 30 pounds costs and given five penalty points on her driving license. She also has speeding convictions from 1972, 1977 and 1990.

Zara Tindall

In 2020, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, was banned from driving for six months after being caught driving at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone in Gloucestershire, England. She was fined 666 pounds and 85 pounds of costs and paid a victim surcharge of 66 pounds.

King Charles I

After the English Civil War, King Charles I was put on trial in Westminster Hall on 20 January 1649. He was accused of being a tyrant and committing treason. The court found him guilty on January 26, 1649. Then, four days later, he was executed; his head was cut off outside the Banqueting House in Whitehall, London.

Mary, Queen of Scots

In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, was accused of being part of the Babington Plot, a plan to kill her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and make Mary the queen of England. In addition to this, her third husband, Lord Bothwell, was accused of murdering her second husband, Lord Darnley, and Mary's involvement was suspected.

She was taken to Tixall Hall in Staffordshire, linked to the Babington Plot. Mary defended herself strongly. But the court found her guilty and sentenced her to death.

George Plantagenet

George Plantagenet, Duke of Clarence, was the brother of Kings Edward IV and Richard III. In 1478, he was arrested and tried for treason in Parliament. The court found him guilty and was put to death in the Tower of London. The famous story says he was drowned in a barrel of wine.