Romanian Prosecutors Ask Court To Extend Andrew Tate's Detention

Romanian prosecutors have requested that Andrew Tate be detained for 30 more days, the internet personality's representative said on Thursday, after he was among six people taken into custody in an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The former professional kickboxer and his brother Tristan were among six people detained on Wednesday for an initial 24 hours after Romania's anti-organised crime prosecuting unit DIICOT conducted four home searches in Ilfov county and the Bucharest municipality.

He was already indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they denied.

"The Tate brothers have been issued a proposal for 30 days preventative arrest by the Romanian DIICOT," Tate's representative said in a statement, adding that a hearing to decide on the detention would be held at 1200 GMT in Bucharest.

The representative did not address the fresh allegations against Tate in the statement and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before their latest detention the brothers had been subject to a travel ban, under which they were free to travel within Romania but not leave the country.

A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Tate has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

A post on Tate's account on social media platform X said "All they try to do is damage my name with complete bullshit", without specifying who was being referred to.

DIICOT said in a statement that it had ordered the detention of six people for crimes including forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

It said that it had requested that three of the detained defendants remain in custody while another one be put under house arrest.

According to DIICOT, two of the accused used the "loverboy" method, which involves convincing victims that they are in a romantic relationship, to force 34 victims into making pornography which they then sold online for proceeds of over $2.8 million and 887,000 tokens.

DIICOT alleges that one of the defendants forced a 17-year-old minor to produce pornography in Britain and Romania creating profits of $1.5 million. It also alleges that the same defendant repeatedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old victim.

