Andrew Tate Reacts To Wiz Khalifa's Nine-Month Jail Sentence In Romania: "Come See Me"

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has spoken out after a Romanian appeals court sentenced rapper Wiz Khalifa to a nine-month jail term for drug possession, offering a sarcastic comment on social media. Tate, who has had his own high-profile legal issues with Romanian authorities, took to X to comment on the news. He wrote, "Romanians now trying to throw Wiz Khalifa in jail. Come see me @wizkhalifa I know how to get better blankets and pillows."

See the tweet here:

Romanians now trying to throw Wiz Khalifa in jail.



Come see me @wizkhalifa I know how to get better blankets and pillows. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 18, 2025

Case Background

Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was arrested in July 2024 after smoking a joint onstage at the Beach Please! Festival in Costinești, Romania, while performing to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's 'The Next Episode.' He was convicted for "unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use" in Romania, where laws are notoriously strict on illegal substances.

The rapper apologised for the incident shortly after, writing on X, "Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time."

Khalifa was fined approximately $830 for drug possession in April 2025 by a lower court. However, prosecutors appealed this initial decision. The Constanța Court of Appeal overturned the fine and sentenced Khalifa to nine months in prison, citing that his actions on stage promoted drug use among young people.

Wiz Khalifa's team is appealing the decision, and it's unclear if he'll serve time in a Romanian jail. Since Wiz Khalifa is a US citizen and not in Romania, it is uncertain if authorities will seek extradition.

Accusations against Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, a British-American social media personality and former kickboxer, is facing serious allegations of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women. He's been dubbed the 'King of Toxic Masculinity' for promoting misogynistic views and ultra-masculine lifestyles.

Romanian prosecutors alleged that he, along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women, exploited women by recruiting them under false pretenses of relationships, then forcing or coercing them into creating explicit content for online platforms.

The brothers were arrested in Romania in 2022 and are currently awaiting trial. They've denied all charges, claiming the allegations are false and motivated by a desire to confiscate their wealth.

In addition to the Romanian case, Tate is facing 21 criminal charges in the UK, including rape, assault, and human trafficking. He's also been banned from several social media platforms for hate speech and misogyny. Tate's online presence has sparked concerns about his influence on young men and the spread of toxic masculinity