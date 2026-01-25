"I Know Who Killed Him": Andrew Tate's Big Claim On Charlie Kirk's Murder

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate claims he knows who killed Charlie Kirk, but says he cannot share details for fear of his safety.

“I know who killed him,” Tate said on Jack Neel's podcast. After a pause, he said that he was “scanning what's going to keep me alive.”

According to Tate, American commentator Candace Owens is the only one talking about Kirk's murder publicly, and her views are ignored by those in power.

“So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens],” Tate said.

Oh nah Andrew Tate just said he knows who killed Charlie Kirk but won't say it ???? pic.twitter.com/2yPqVK2A4E — Tate News (@TateNews_) January 23, 2026

He said that Owens' commentary is disregarded due to a stereotype he described as an “hysterical Black woman.” He claimed that bots and paid influencers are used to portray her views as irrational, even if she were speaking the truth.

“If a man in a suit said the same thing, he would be taken seriously and silenced,” Tate added.

“If you're a man in a sharp suit… There still is that degree of misogyny in the world where a man is taken a bit more seriously with some things. And then if you get it right on the money with a different tone, and they can't really call you crazy… if you don't give them the second life, if you don't give them an easy layup, well, then, you pay the price,” he said.

Despite his claims, Tate did not provide names or evidence linking anyone to the murder.

Candace Owens has commented on the case, saying, “I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogised him on stage.”

I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me.



I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage.



Yes I will be naming names… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2025

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem after being shot in the neck during a public event. Tyler Robinson has been charged in connection with the murder and has not yet entered a plea.

Florida Republicans are moving a bill to make October 14, Charlie Kirk's birthday, “Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.” Sponsored by Senator Jonathan Martin and Representative Yvette Benarroch, the measure honors his role in youth leadership and civic engagement. It passed key committees along party lines but faces Democratic opposition. If approved, the governor could issue an annual proclamation each October.