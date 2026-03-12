"Expressed Deep Concern": PM Modi Discusses Middle East Situation With Iran President

Underlining India's commitment to peace and dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "expressed deep concern" over the escalating situation in the Middle East in his telephonic conversation with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

This was the first direct contact between the two leaders since the Iran conflict began last month.

"Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," PM Modi said in a late-night post on X.

"The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy," the Prime Minister added.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.

Iran responded by targeting Israel and US bases across the region.