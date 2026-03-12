Iran's New Supreme Leader's Hormuz Mention And A Warning In First Remarks

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first statement since his appointment, said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as leverage against the US and that the attacks on Middle East neighbours will continue.

Khamenei's statement was read on state television on Thursday by a news anchor, and he did not appear on camera.

He warned that US military bases could be attacked if they remain operational in the region. "I recommend that they close those bases as soon as possible, because they must have realised by now that the claim of establishing security and peace by America was nothing more than a lie," he said.

The Iranian leader vowed to avenge those killed in the war and claimed that Iran would "obtain compensation" from its enemy. He said that if it refuses to do so, Iran will "take from its assets" or destroy them to the same extent.

"A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities," he said.

He said that Iran will never retreat and will resist with "full force" and will avenge not just the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but every citizen who lost their life in the war.

Speaking about his assassinated father, he said that his death showed that he was "always speaking the truth" and had great character. He said that he will continue on the path of his father.

"We will not forget the revenge for the blood of the martyrs," he said.

Khamenei also thanked Tehran's allied armed groups across the region including in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

"I also express my sincere gratitude to the fighters of the 'Resistance Front'," Khamenei said referring to the Houthis in Yemen, Lebanon's Hezbollah group as well as allied groups in Iraq.

A schoolgirl holds up a poster of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel demonstration in Baghdad on March 12, 2026

Photo Credit: AFP

Iran's Three Conditions To End War

On the same day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined three conditions for ending Iran's ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Laying out the terms, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said any resolution must recognise Iran's legitimate rights and guarantee that the country will not face future attacks.

Read | Iran Outlines 3 Conditions To End War With US, Israel

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian also demanded compensation for damages incurred during the war.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war--ignited by the Zionist regime and US--is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression," he wrote.

Iran's 'Economic' Revenge

Iran's unrelenting attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf pushed oil back above $100 a barrel on Thursday, as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

Iran is trying to inflict enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to halt their bombardment, which started the war on February 28. Iran's president said its attacks would continue until Iran gets security guarantees against another assault, indicating that even a ceasefire or US declaration of victory might not halt the conflict.