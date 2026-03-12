Iran Israel US War: Iran Outlines 3 Conditions To End War With US, Israel

Tehran has outlined the three conditions for ending Iran's ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. Laying out the terms, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said any resolution must recognise Iran's legitimate rights and guarantee that the country will not face future attacks.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian also demanded compensation for damages incurred during the war.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war--ignited by the Zionist regime and US--is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression," he wrote.

Iran's Oil Warning

The Iranian President's offer for a truce came after Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, told state-run IRIB TV that no port, economic centre or location in the Persian Gulf would be beyond Iran's reach if Washington attacked Iranian port facilities.

"If our ports and docks are threatened, all ports and docks in the region will be our legitimate targets," armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to state TV.

He warned that the armed forces "will carry out a heavier operation than what we have done so far" if Iranian ports were to come under attack.

"We call on the countries of the region to expel the Americans from their lands," he added.

Israel's Assessment Of War

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Israeli officials in closed discussions have acknowledged there is no certainty the war against Iran will lead to a collapse of its clerical government, with no sign of an Iranian uprising amid the bombardment.

However, despite commentary by US President Donald Trump that the war may finish soon, Israel's assessment is that Washington is not close to instructing an end to the conflict, the agency reported, quoting two Israeli officials.

The intense US and Israeli bombing campaign has killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as a host of senior military commanders, but it has also killed civilians and smashed homes and public buildings, angering many Iranians.

With missiles striking across Tehran and other cities, and with the Iranian authorities threatening deadly force against any who dare protest, Iranians who might otherwise come to the streets may also fear to do so until the war ends.

Still, Iran's long-term challenges ​look worse than ever, with ever harsher sanctions strangling the economy and little prospect of better times ahead for a population whose protests in January were crushed with thousands dead.