Viral 'Mahakumbh' Girl Monalisa Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan At Kerala Temple Amid Police Protection

Monalisa Bhosle, the 18-year-old viral sensation known as the "Kumbh Mela girl," married her boyfriend Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony on March 11. The wedding took place at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. As per reports, Monalisa, originally from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Farman, who hails from Maharashtra, met through Facebook six months ago. However, the couple faced significant resistance from Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, as they belong to different religious communities. It's even alleged that he pressured her into a forced marriage with a distant relative.

While Monalisa was recently shooting for her debut Malayalam film 'Nagamma' in Poovar, her father reportedly located her and tried to forcibly take her back to their hometown. Following the incident, Monalisa and Farman approached the Thampanoor police station in Kerala's capital seeking protection. After she filed a complaint, her father was called to the police station. The cops told the family that since Monalisa is 18, she has the legal right to decide whom she wants to live with.

Monalisa later left the station with her partner, and the couple went on to get married at a temple. Several prominent Kerala leaders attended to show support for the couple, including V. Sivankutty, Kerala Education Minister, who described the event as "the real Kerala story." MV Govindan (CPI(M) State Secretary) and AA Rahim (Member of Parliament) were also in atendance.

At the ceremony, the bride wore a bright red saree with sindoor, while the groom wore a traditional white shirt and mundu.





Monalisa Bhosle first rose to national fame during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj after a video of her selling rudraksha beads and garlands went viral due to her striking features. Her amber eyes and bright smile earned her the nickname "Mona Lisa," leading to widespread fame.

She's now set to enter Malayalam cinema with P. Binu Varghese's 'Nagamma', alongside actor Kailash. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Sanoj Mishra's upcoming film, 'The Diary of Manipur.' Beyond her film ventures, Monalisa stays connected with her fans on Instagram with various brands.