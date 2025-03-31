Filmmaker Who Offered Role To Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Arrested For Rape

Sanoj Mishra, the director who offered viral sensation Monalisa a role in his film during the Kumbh Mela, has been arrested in connection with a rape case.

The arrest follows the rejection of his bail application by the Delhi High Court.

On March 30, 2024, Sanoj Mishra, aged 45, was apprehended by the Delhi Police following intelligence gathering and technical surveillance.

The arrest took place in Ghaziabad, and Mishra, who resides with his family in Mumbai, was taken into custody by the Nabi Karim Police Station.

The case centers around a 28-year-old woman from a small town, who alleged that Mishra repeatedly raped her over a period of four years.

The woman, who aspired to become a film actress, claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai during this time.

She further alleged that Mishra forced her to undergo abortion procedures on three separate occasions.

The complainant, in her statement to the police, also accused Mishra of reneging on his promise to marry her.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, an FIR was lodged on March 6, 2024, under several sections including rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and threatening.

The complainant also supported her allegations during a statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The police were able to gather medical evidence related to the alleged abortions from Muzaffarnagar.

The incident that triggered the complaint occurred on February 18, 2025, when the accused allegedly brought the victim to Hotel Shiva in Nabi Karim.

Mishra is accused of having physical relations with the woman during this visit before abandoning her, leading to her filing the police complaint.

The arrest follows the denial of Mishra's bail application by the Delhi High Court, which had previously examined the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)