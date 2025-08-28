Maha Kumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa To Make Her Malayalam Film Debut

Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to fame with her viral video at this year's Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is now set to make her Malayalam film debut. The social media star will feature alongside actor Kailash in an upcoming project titled Nagamma.

Directed by P. Binu Varghese, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of September, reported OnManorama.

Monalisa shared a video from the film's puja ceremony on Instagram. The event took place in Kochi and was attended by veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil. In the clip, Monalisa was seen standing on stage with Kailash. She wore a pink anarkali for the occasion.

In the caption, Monalisa wrote, "Meri pahli Malayalam movie Malayalam star Kailash ke saath [My first Malayalam movie with Malayalam star Kailash]."

Earlier, there were reports of Monalisa signing a film with director Sanoj Mishra. He visited Monalisa's house in Madhya Pradesh to offer her the film and shared the update on social media. Details of their conversation remain undisclosed, as neither Sanoj nor Monalisa shared any specifics about the discussions. Read the full story here.

Monalisa Bhosle resides in Maheshwar, Khargone district. While she has been selling flowers and garlands at Kila Ghat on the Narmada River's banks for many years, her life took a dramatic turn when a content creator discovered her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh.

The content creator recorded a video of Monalisa and shared it on social media. The clip soon went viral online. Her striking features, particularly her captivating eyes, quickly made her an internet sensation. However, the sudden surge in popularity had a mixed impact on her business, as people began approaching her more for selfies than to buy garlands.

As her fame skyrocketed, Monalisa often found herself avoiding the media and the public. Eventually, after the chaos subsided, she returned to her home in Maheshwar from the Maha Kumbh.