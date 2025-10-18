Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Salman Khan's "Outsider" Tag: "I Also Come From A Film Family"

The three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan - were seen in conversation at the Joy Forum in Riyadh recently. On this occasion, Salman Khan remarked that Shah Rukh Khan came from Delhi and struggled. The Jawan actor interrupted him with a witty response, saying, "I also come from a film family." But there's a catch.

What's Happening

One of the many clips from the Joy Forum conversation that has surfaced online shows Salman Khan stating that Aamir Khan and he come from film families, while Shah Rukh Khan "came from Delhi and struggled."

It was, however, Shah Rukh Khan's witty response that brought smiles to both Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's faces.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "May I interrupt, Salman? Sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family, and Aamir's family is my family. That's why I'm a star."

Aamir added, "So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star."

The comment drew cheers from the crowd as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan laughed.

About The Khans

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir began their careers around the same time and have maintained their stardom across generations. In recent years, the Khans have often appeared at each other's events.

For instance, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended a special screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film Nadaaniyan.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan also appeared together in the opening episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, where they shared anecdotes from the past, discussing their similarities and differences.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan even made cameos in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Salman Khan treated audiences to his Eid release Sikandar earlier this year, while Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will next be seen in King.

In A Nutshell

