Video: Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Walking Hand In Hand At Airport Is The PDA We Needed

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt make an adorable couple, don't they? The two were recently spotted walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, the lovebirds can be seen heading toward their car.

Aamir kept it simple in a T-shirt, blue pants, and a black jacket, while Gauri looked casual and cool in a striped shirt, denims, and a cardigan. Once they reached the car, Aamir waited for Gauri to get in first before taking his seat beside her.

Take a look at the video below:

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his pre-birthday meet and greet on March 13. At the event, Gauri spoke about what she wanted in a partner and why Aamir fit the bill. "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir jumped in with a playful, "And after all that, you found me?"

Since then, the duo has been seen together quite often. They showed up for a special screening of Aamir's film Sitaare Zameen Par, and they were also spotted at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China earlier this year.

In July this year, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts about marrying Gauri Spratt. The actor told Screen, "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage in something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So, whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along."

Before this, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta. They tied the knot in 1986 and have two children together, Junaid and Ira Khan. After their separation, Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005. Aamir and Kiran welcomed their son Azad a few years later. The two eventually went their separate ways in 2021.

