Aamir Khan And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance Together, Walk Hand-In-Hand. Watch

Aamir Khan made headlines after stepping out for the first time with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in China. The couple made their debut appearance together at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China on Saturday.

Aamir arrived at the event hand-in-hand with Gauri, just weeks after introducing her to the Indian media on his 60th birthday.

Dressed in elegant traditional outfits, the duo turned heads at the festival. Aamir wore a classic black kurta-pyjama set, accessorised with a richly embroidered shawl, while Gauri sported a floral white saree.

Throughout the evening, Aamir kept Gauri close, and the couple happily posed for the Chinese paparazzi. They were joined by popular Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li, with Aamir warmly introducing Gauri to them and other guests. A heartwarming highlight came when the four of them posed playfully, making heart shapes with their hands for the cameras.

The public outing comes shortly after Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri during his birthday celebration on March 14. In a candid chat with the media, he said, "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding... She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically."

Aamir also shared that he and Gauri have been living together for the past year.