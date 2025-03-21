Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Hegde On Actor's Relationship With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: "We Want Them To Stay Happy Forever"

Aamir Khan has been making headlines ever since he announced his relationship with Gauri Spratt. The superstar made the big revelation during a pre-birthday celebration with the media on March 13. At the event, Aamir shared that he had introduced Gauri to his family.

Now, Aamir Khan's elder sister, actor Nikhat Hegde, has opened up about his relationship. In a conversation with Times Applaud Trends, Nikhat described Gauri as a wonderful person.

Nikhat Hegde said, “Hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki vo bahut hi achi insaan hain aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha. [We are very happy for Aamir and also for Gauri because she is a very good person, and we really wish for both of them to always stay happy forever.]”

Aamir Khan shares a great bond with Nikhat Hegde. Last year, the actor appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he praised Nikhat's acting skills.

During the episode, Aamir Khan highlighted that his sister is a talented actress and even mentioned her role in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan.

The actor said, “Nikhat jo hai, pink me baithi hai, meri badi behan. Aapne Pathaan dekhi hai? Pathaan film mein ek aurat hai jo Shah Rukh Khan ko bolti hai aaj se tum Pathaan ho aur unko tabeez baandhti hai. Vo meri behan hai. [Nikhat, sitting in pink, is my elder sister. Have you seen Pathaan? In the movie Pathaan, there's a woman who tells Shah Rukh Khan that from now on, you're Pathaan, and she ties an amulet around him. That woman is my sister.]”

In addition to Pathaan, Nikhat Hegde has appeared in movies like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Tanhaji.

Coming back to Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, the actor revealed that he has known Gauri for 25 years. However, it was only two years ago that they reconnected and fell in love.

Aamir Khan was previously married to film producer Reena Dutta, and they have two children – Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Later, in 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao, but the couple announced their separation in 2021. Aamir and Kiran co-parent their son, Azad.