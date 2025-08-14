On NDTV <i>Jai Jawan</i>, Aamir Khan Says He Is "Religious, But It Is..."

Religion is a personal topic for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who believes that all faiths lead to one god.

On NDTV's Independence Day special Jai Jawan, the actor-producer was asked whether he was religious or spiritual.

In his response, Aamir Khan said, "I am (religious). Religion is such a personal topic with each one of us. It's something which is very close to my heart and I respect all religions. We may have different paths but we are finally headed to the same source.

"I don't know how spiritual I am. I suppose I'd like to believe I am (spiritual). I think you have to connect to a larger consciousness. Connecting to the larger consciousness is connecting to god."

The 60-year-old actor, who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, said he recently started meditating.

"I started doing meditation a few months ago... One of the forms of meditation is also when you are fully focused on something. Squash is also very meditative. All that chasing the ball...

"Aapke dimaag mein sab dhul jaata hai (Your mind becomes all clear)" said Aamir Khan, adding he practises Daaji Meditation, spiritual practice guided by Daaji (Kamlesh Patel), who is the current spiritual guide of the Heartfulness tradition.

Aamir Khan returned to Jai Jawan after featuring on the special programme, dedicated to the Indian armed forces, over two decades ago, right after the Kargil War victory.

Watch the full coverage of Jai Jawan on NDTV at 12 noon, August 15.

