After Aamir Khan's Visit To Art Gallery, Reena Datta Says "When Your Ex Surprises You"

Aamir Khan maintains a cordial relationship with his first wife, Reena Datta. Need proof? Reena shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Aamir from an ongoing exhibition. What caught the Internet's attention was the cheeky caption.

Reena Datta, a renowned painter, hosted an exhibition at the Nehru Art Centre Gallery in Mumbai, where Aamir Khan made a “surprise” visit.

“When your ex surprises you and appears at your exhibition. Thank you, Aamir, for your continuous support in my art journey,” Reena wrote. She also shared details about the exhibition.

Talking about Reena's paintings, Kiran Rao, in an earlier interview, commented that Ira has inherited her mother's genes, as she is keenly interested in creativity.

The comment came after Ira gifted a handmade oil painting to Kiran during her wedding celebrations in 2024.

Kiran revealed that Ira is a great painter like her mother (Reena Datta) and that she will eventually pursue painting. Kiran said Ira gifted her an oil painting of a street from her beloved city of Berlin. “It's the street where Café Cinema is located. I didn't expect it. It was the sweetest gift she could give. In the middle of a wedding, amidst all the planning, to think of individual gifts that would appeal to each of us... We were in tears,” she recalled.

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced their divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad, and are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Datta. Junaid Khan, their elder son, made his acting debut with the Netflix release Maharaj. He will also make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa.