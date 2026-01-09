After Viral AP Dhillon Concert, Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Break Up: Report

B-Town's new couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who grabbed the limelight in 2025, have reportedly parted ways. The news came as a shock to Veer-Tara fans, as the couple had gone public with their relationship via mushy posts just a couple of months ago. According to a Filmfare report, the couple has decided to part ways, as sources close to them confirmed. Neither Veer nor Tara has confirmed or denied the speculation. The exact reason for the split has not yet been disclosed.

The AP Dhillon Concert

Veer and Tara, who were reportedly going strong, landed in the spotlight for an unexpected reason.

Tara and Veer addressed viral videos from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, where Tara shared a friendly moment with the singer on stage. Social media users zoomed in on Veer's reaction from the audience, interpreting it as discomfort. Shutting down rumours, Tara took to Instagram to call out "false narratives" and "paid PR."

Veer, too, clarified that the viral clip had been misleadingly edited.

Later, in an unedited video posted by social media influencer Orry, Veer was seen cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon. Veer reposted the video and wrote, "The truth always wins (What the media will never show you)."

The PDA Posts

On the occasion of Diwali, Tara Sutaria shared a series of PDA-filled pictures with Veer Pahariya, soft-launching him on social media.

She captioned the pictures, "Last night with my firecracker... For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always..."

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Tara and Veer shared a couple picture together.

They also walked the ramp as showstoppers in the last couple of months.

Veer and Tara went public with their relationship around mid-July 2025 after starting to date earlier in the year. It all started when Tara posted a picture with AP Dhillon from his track "Thodi Si Daaru."

Reacting to the post, Veer Pahariya commented, "My," with a star and red heart emoji. Tara replied, "Mine," along with an evil eye and a red heart—a response that confirmed their relationship.

In terms of work, Veer Pahariya was last seen in Sky Force. Tara Sutaria was last seen in Apurva.