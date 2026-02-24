Ranveer Singh Gets Relief From Karnataka High Court In <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Case

A day after Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh went to the Karnataka High Court against the FIR filed against him over the mimicry of the iconic Kantara Daiva scene, the court has granted relief to the actor, directing authorities to not take any coercive action against him.

A Bengaluru-based advocate filed a case against Ranveer Singh for mimicking the Kantara scene in January, months after he allegedly made light of the Chavundi Daiva tradition sacred to the people of coastal Karnataka.

Ranveer Singh courted trouble after the actor 'mocked' the tradition during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November. After social media backlash, Ranveer Singh had apologised for the oversight, stating he didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments but only praise Kantara star and director Rishab Shetty's performance in the scene.

The Karnataka High Court, however, instructed the actor to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Further hearing in the matter is expected at a later date. Orders to be in place on March 2, 2026.

Ranveer Singh found himself in the middle of the proverbial storm after he imitated the Daiva scene on stage at the IFFI closing ceremony in Goa on November 30 while he was promoting Dhurandhar.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be heard enthusiastically recalling how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas. He said, "I watched Kantara in theaters, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

As soon as the video went viral, Ranveer Singh faced massive backlash on social media.

There were also reports that Kantara star Rishab Shetty had signalled Ranveer Singh to not mimic the scene at the event but the damage was already done.

According to a source cited by Bangalore Times, "Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab. The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop-though politely.

"His intention wasn't wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a 'female ghost' and performing the act while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event."

Kantara star Rishab Shetty broke his silence on the controversy days later. While he didn't take Ranveer Singh's name, the actor-filmmaker said, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us."

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to his 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Asked Ranveer Singh Not To Imitate Kantara's Daiva Chavundi Scene? Here's What We Know