Ranveer Singh Was Asked For 10 Crores By Bishnoi Gang, Note Came From US Number

A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Harry Boxer – tried to extort Rs 10 crore from actor Ranveer Singh, sources told NDTV Friday morning. The extortion demand was made via a threatening voice note from a US phone number to the actor's manager's WhatsApp account.

Sources also said Mumbai Police's Crime Branch had contacted US authorities for more information about the number. Boxer reportedly sent the note after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home this month; five shots were fired and the shooters arrested.

No case has been filed so far over the threat message to Singh.

Meanwhile, on Thursday police sources told NDTV a sum of Rs 3 lakh had been promised to Deepak Sharma, Sonu Kumar, and Sunny Kumar, the three men accused of firing shots outside Rohit Shetty's home. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and paid Rs 50,000 in advance.

Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar was also linked to the incident; Lonkar is also wanted for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui in October 2024 and over gunshots fired outside the residence of another popular Bollywood actor, Salman Khan.

Police sources earlier said a country-made, but sophisticated, gun was used in the incident and at least five 7.62 mm bullets – deadly because of its high velocity and damage – were fired.

After the shots were fired a social media account linked to Lonkar sent out a chilling warning.

"This was a trailer. If he still doesn't understand our warnings, the gun will be fired not outside his house, but inside his bedroom on his chest," the post said, and also warned people in the film industry they could face a fate worse than Siddiqui, who was shot dead in Bandra.

Bishnoi's gang – which the increasingly influential and deadly mob boss runs from inside a supposedly high-security prison in Gujarat – have been linked to several murders and extortion bids, as well as drugs and weapon trafficking networks, over the past few months and years.

In September last year they were even declared 'terrorists' by Canada, a country in which the gang has a firm foothold, as underlined by the killing of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.