India Set To Join US-Led Pax Silica Today, Elite Global Tech Alliance

India on Friday is expected to join the Pax Silica – a US-led strategic alliance launched in December 2025 to secure the global AI and semiconductor supply chain and reduce dependence on non-aligned nations.

This will strengthen bilateral ties in areas like the production of critical minerals and semiconductors, and in the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence space, to create a safe and strong global silicon and technology ecosystem.

This also comes amid efforts by Delhi and Washington to finalise a proposed trade deal and move forward on other initiatives to solidify relations between two of the largest economies in the world, particularly after a period of tension over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Apart from the US, Pax Silica member nations include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

What does Pax Silica do?

Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, stated that oil and steel powered the world in the 20th century and in the 21st century, the world runs on computers so the minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, are needed to make them.

Pax Silica aims to create a shared plan among trusted countries so they can build the AI and tech systems of the future. The initiative covers all steps in the technology supply chain, including everything from energy and critical minerals to high-tech manufacturing and AI models.

The countries involved in Pax Silica agree to work together for prosperity, technological progress and economic security.

Purpose of Pax Silica

The long-term goal is to bring together countries that are leaders in tech industries. By working together, these countries can unlock the full economic potential of AI and benefit from the new AI-driven economy.

Artificial intelligence as a transformative force

AI is shaping the world economy. "We recognize that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganizing the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains," reads the Pax Silica Declaration.

The AI revolution is creating historic demand for energy to power AI systems and computers, critical minerals, high-tech manufacturing and hardware, including chips and electronics, infrastructure and new markets that support AI in ways not yet invented.

Core objectives

One of the most important objectives is to reduce coercive dependencies. This means countries should not rely too much on one country for materials, technology or products, and can avoid being pressured or manipulated in global trade.

Another objective is to focus on building a trusted digital infrastructure and also to ensure that advanced technologies are safe from theft or misuse.