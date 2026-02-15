Asked If He Was Offered Akshaye Khanna's Role In <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Nagarjuna Said, "Absolutely Not"

Ever since its release in December last year, Dhurandhar has been winning widespread praise for its compelling narrative and strong performances. Akshaye Khanna, in particular, impressed fans with his chilling portrayal of gangster Rehman Dakait. The film's success sparked speculations about Nagarjuna being initially considered for the role. However, the actor has now firmly put the rumours to rest.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna clarified that he was never offered the role. He said, “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I were."

The actor further heaped praises on Dhurandhar's cast and crew. He added, "Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster."

Talking about his upcoming project, Nagarjuna revealed that he is shooting for his 100th film. "We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special.

After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling," he concluded.

Dhurandhar featured an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The story followed Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi. He navigates criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

The film's sequel, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the narrative with Hamza as he rises within the terror groups of Lyari Town, Pakistan, following the death of Rehman Dakait.

His mission remains the relentless pursuit of dismantling the Pakistani crime system while targeting the elusive Major Iqbal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released worldwide on March 19. The movie is set for a massive box office showdown with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.



