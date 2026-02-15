After Sonu Sood, Boxer Vijender Singh Offers Rajpal Yadav A Role In His Movie: "I Respect True Talent"

Boxer Vijender Singh has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film.

On Sunday, Vijender took to X to express his admiration for Rajpal Yadav's work. In his post, he wrote, "I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters. I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we would like to support him at this time."

The post was soon reshared by filmmaker Sanju Saini, who also expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for working with the actor. In his caption, he wrote, "We Love to see @rajpalofficial Sir on our set. Thanks @boxervijender bhaisaab .. Ye support sirf Rajpal Yadav sir ko hi nhi Humari film ko bhi bada kregi... thanks a lot Bhaisaab."

Several prominent figures from the film and music industry have also come forward in support of Rajpal Yadav during this challenging period. Actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with singer Mika Singh, are among those who have offered assistance.

Background Of The Case

Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal proceedings related to a cheque-bounce case involving an amount of nearly Rs 9 crore. According to his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, the actor has already paid Rs 2.5 crore towards the outstanding sum.

The Delhi High Court has remanded Rajpal Yadav to judicial custody until at least February 16 after adjourning the hearing on his interim bail plea.

The actor's financial difficulties originated from losses suffered following the failure of his 2012 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata. Over time, unpaid liabilities reportedly escalated to approximately Rs 9 crore.

On February 2, the court observed that Rajpal Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. It also directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant. Although two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh were submitted in October 2025, a substantial amount reportedly remains pending.

