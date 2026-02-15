Priyadarshan Increases Rajpal Yadav's Fees Amid Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "We Want To Save Him"

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav continues to face legal uncertainty in connection with a cheque bounce case linked to an alleged Rs 9 crore debt. Hopes of his release following Thursday's bail hearing were dashed, even as members of the film industry rallied behind him with financial and moral support.

What's Happening

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal Yadav on several films including Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke and De Dana Dan, has now publicly extended his support.

The two are currently collaborating again on a project that also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan spoke about his long association with the actor.

He said, "I have known him for more than 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie."

He further added, "I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."

"I Am Going To Do All I Can To Help Rajpal Financially": Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also stepped forward to offer assistance. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It is heart-breaking to see an actor of Rajpal ji's seniority behind bars for such an offence when white-collar criminals get away with siphoning millions. I am going to do all I can to help Rajpal ji financially. I also urge my colleagues in the film industry to come forward to help one of their troubled colleagues. Rajpal ji has given so much to our entertainment industry. He doesn't deserve this."

Padam Singh Defends Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal's long-time associate Padam Singh also expressed confidence in the actor's integrity and resilience.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "He is a person with very pure intentions. If he is given time, he has the ability to repay every single rupee to everyone, and he will do so. His intentions are absolutely clean. I have known him since 1997, personally, as family, and as a guru-brother. He has always done things for others."

Addressing the financial issues linked to Ata Pata Laapata, Padam Singh added, "He made Ata Pata Laapata with very forward-thinking ideas and great sincerity. He directed it himself, and most people in the film industry worked on it enthusiastically. Secondly, the investment that came in for the film at that time kept increasing with interest. He is a very mentally strong person and has the strength to face any situation. He has the blessings of Gurudev."

Background

The case stems from unpaid dues reportedly connected to his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata.

The film did not perform well at the box office, and the loan taken for its production is said to have accumulated interest over the years.

Before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities last week, Rajpal Yadav reportedly spoke about the isolation he has experienced during the prolonged legal battle.

As per NewsX, he said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own." (Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

As proceedings continue, several members of the film fraternity have indicated that they will continue to extend support to the actor while the legal process takes its course.

Despite reported assistance from actors Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, Rajpal was unable to secure bail.