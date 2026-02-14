Sreeleela Re-Introduces Herself As 'Doctor' After Receiving MBBS Degree: "Your Girl Kept Her Promise"

Sreeleela has been balancing her medical education alongside acting projects. After six years, she officially holds an MBBS degree. After pictures and videos from her graduation ceremony went viral, the actress took to social media to share some unseen pictures with her family and batchmates.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, Sreeleela wrote, "A milestone. A journey-one that you were a part of, knowingly or unknowingly. A sacred space that became my serene escape from the facade... a place where I could simply be me. Your girl kept her promise."

She added, "This wasn't just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming. To my family, my friends, and my work friends-especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos-thank you from the bottom of my heart. To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself... thank you."

"Dear reader, I'm grateful for you. For the time you gave me. For every smile, every word of encouragement, every silent prayer. This chapter shaped me. It humbled me. It strengthened me. So let me reintroduce myself to you. Yours lovingly, Dr Sreeleela," concluded Sreeleela.

Viral Pics And Clips Of Sreeleela Graduating

One of the pictures that has gone viral shows Sreeleela clad in maroon robes at her convocation ceremony. She is all smiles as she accepts her degree.

Another clip shows her waiting for her turn on stage as her name is called out. As soon as she gets off the stage, she hugs her family.

One more video shows her beaming with joy as she and her classmates are now officially doctors (batch of 2020).

About Sreeleela's Upcoming Projects

Born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, Sreeleela was brought up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is also a doctor-a gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

Sreeleela gained widespread fame after her viral dance number Kissik in Pushpa 2.

As for her film career, Sreeleela debuted with the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, in which she played the younger version of Sindhu Tolani's character, but her first film as a lead was the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. She was also seen in Bharaate in the same year.

Looking ahead, the actor has a busy slate with Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu and a Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Her Tamil film Parashakthi by Sudha Kongara was released in theatres on January 10, 2026. She starred alongside Sivakarthikeyan.