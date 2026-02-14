Why Karan Johar Had To "Take An Extra Dose Of BP Meds" After Watching Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's <i>Tu Yaa Main</i>

Karan Johar recently took to social media to share that he was "traumatised" after watching Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, led by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. He also praised the cast and crew while stating how he is "still stressed."

In a long social media note, Karan Johar wrote, "No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc-edge-of-the-seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again.... NEVER!"

He continued, "And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine's Day, take them to watch #tuyaamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic, I know, but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds)."

The filmmaker also lauded Bejoy Nambiar and the lead cast as he added, "Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence.... @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity (when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh, you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gully boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!!"

"Badhai ho (Congratulations) @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!" concluded Karan Johar.

Tu Yaa Main Day 1 Box Office Collection

Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, opened to a modest response at the Indian box office on Friday.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 57 lakh nett on its first day in theatres.

The survival thriller had 1,239 shows across the country and recorded an average occupancy of 6 per cent on its opening day.

While the overall numbers remained under the Rs 1 crore mark, the film performed better than the previous theatrical releases of its lead actors.

Shanaya Kapoor's last film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, had collected Rs 30 lakh on its opening day in 2025, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Gourav's coming-of-age drama Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti, earned Rs 50 lakh on day one of its release.

About Tu Yaa Main

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

