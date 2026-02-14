<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's Film Off To A Slow Start

Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, opened to a modest response at the Indian box office on Friday.

What's Happening

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 57 lakh nett on its first day in theatres.

The survival thriller had 1,239 shows across the country and recorded an average occupancy of 6 per cent on its opening day.

While the overall numbers remained under the Rs 1 crore mark, the film managed to perform better than the previous theatrical releases of its lead actors.

Shanaya Kapoor's last film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, had collected Rs 30 lakh on its opening day in 2025, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Gourav's coming-of-age drama Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti, earned Rs 50 lakh on day one of its release.

Background

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

The film hit theatres on Friday and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.

NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity."

