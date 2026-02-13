How A Cab Booking Made Shanaya Kapoor Find Out That Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her With 5 Women

Shanaya Kapoor, whose new film Tu Yaa Main released today, shared a heartbreaking experience (in a jovial manner) when she caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her with five other women during a foreign trip.

During her latest appearance on the podcast Relationshit Advice, Shanaya opened up about the chapter when her "picture-perfect" relationship fell apart. She was asked on the show about her "scariest" experience in a relationship.

"I was thinking, 'This is it. It's too good to be true. What a life, wow. This is the best relationship,'" Shanaya began.

During their vacation, Shanaya and her then-boyfriend were heading out for dinner one day. As her phone was out of battery, she borrowed his to book a cab.

To her surprise, a pop-up message from his ex-girlfriend appeared. She opened the chat and discovered similar conversations with four other women.

"The second girl popped up, the third girl, the fourth, the fifth. There were five girls he was messaging," she said.

Alarmed and disheartened, Shanaya turned to her BFF Ananya Panday for advice. "I took screenshots of the messages and sent them to my girls. My friend Ananya (Panday) was like, 'Catch a train and just come here.' We were pretty close by... I was like, 'I can't just catch a f***** train, what do I do?' This whole dinner, I'm pretending like everything's okay," Shanaya said.

Later, when she confronted her ex-boyfriend, he defended himself by saying it was only "messaging" and nothing "physical." Shanaya made it clear that it was "emotional" cheating, and she wouldn't stand for it.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey last year.

She was supposed to make her debut with a Dharma Productions film, but it got shelved.

Speaking about the heartbreak, Shanaya told NDTV, "It's heartbreaking for any young girl to have a film in your hand one day and literally the next day it just falls through. And especially when the audience is also aware of it, and you must then explain it to people and everyone. When you're going through it alone, with just your mom and dad, it's still a little bit easier. It's at home—you know, it's your close people, you can always trust them. But when everyone is part of it, it is difficult."

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor has been paired opposite Adarsh Gourab.