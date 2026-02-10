Farah Khan Has A Hilarious Reaction To Shanaya Kapoor's Fan Moment Gone Wrong

Shanaya Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Tu Yaa Main, with Adarsh Gourav. Amid busy promotions, Farah Khan visited her home to shoot an episode of her popular YouTube vlog. It was here that Shanaya revealed how she was left embarrassed after mistaking a group of girls for fans wanting a picture with her at the theatre.

Shanaya Kapoor said, "Mum and I went to watch Marty Supreme. And there was this huge group of girls who came. I was on my phone. I thought the trailer of Tu Yaa Main had just dropped, and they had come to click a picture with me. I was about to get up, and they went to her (pointing at Maheep Kapoor) and said, 'We are such big fans of you.'"

Hearing the story, Farah Khan laughed and said, "I can completely empathise with you. Nowadays, a similar thing is happening with me. I think they are coming to me for pictures, but then they go to Dilip."

Dilip is Farah Khan's cook, who gained immense fame after their viral YouTube vlogs.

Tu Yaa Main Trailer

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises a love story that veers sharply into survival-thriller territory, with a crocodile at the centre of the chaos.

The trailer was unveiled last week. Running for three minutes and twenty seconds, it opens on a meta note: a DVD of Rakesh Roshan's cult classic Khoon Bhari Maang is played, specifically the iconic scene in which Rekha's character is attacked by a crocodile. The reference sets the tone for what follows.

The narrative introduces two content creators from contrasting worlds. Shanaya Kapoor plays a social media influencer known online as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Aalaa Flowpura from Nalasopara.

The two connect through a social-media-driven collaboration aimed at boosting reach and visibility. What begins as a professional association gradually develops into a tentative romantic bond.

However, the mood shifts dramatically when the duo head out on what appears to be a vacation together. As Shanaya's character relaxes in a swimming pool, she notices a crocodile lurking nearby. The tension escalates quickly as the characters find themselves trapped in the pool, repeatedly attacked by the predator.

In one moment of disbelief, Shanaya asks Adarsh, "Why isn't he killing us?" To which he responds, "Yeah, in Khoon Bhari Maang, he attacks Rekha instantly."

Despite multiple attempts to escape, their efforts fail. The trailer ends on a grim note, with Shanaya's character bleeding as the crocodile finally launches a brutal attack.

About Tu Yaa Main

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, Tu Yaa Main appears to be a survival thriller layered beneath the facade of a contemporary romance.

Tu Yaa Main is slated for a Valentine's Week theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which also explores a dark take on love.

