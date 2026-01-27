Farah Khan Picks The Only Actress Who She Believes Is "Naturally Beautiful"

Conversations around cosmetic procedures, natural beauty and skincare regimes have been rampant in the film industry in recent times. In a fun take during one of her cooking vlogs, Farah Khan joked that hardly anyone can be called "naturally beautiful" in the industry-except Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The discussion began with Farah Khan promoting a skincare product during the vlog, when her cook Dilip complimented her on her "glowing skin."

Farah Khan casually brushed it off with her witty response that it was her "natural glow" and "inner beauty."

Later, she faced the camera, promoted the skincare brand and said that it deserved due credit. She then joked, "Let Dilip think that I am naturally beautiful."

This is when the topic turned to beauty standards prevalent in the film industry, as she said, "Aishwarya Rai ko chodhkar shayad hi koi naturally beautiful hoga. (Except for Aishwarya Rai, hardly anyone is naturally beautiful.)"

Farah Khan On Her Next Directorial Venture

Farah Khan, known for directing popular Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, shared the update in one of her recent vlogs. During her visit to actor Nakuul Mehta's home in Mumbai, she revealed that she plans to begin her next directorial venture by the end of this year.

She said, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the Internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan' (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college, so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start."

Farah also said that if she returns to direction, it will be with Shah Rukh Khan. "If I do (direct a film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," said Farah.

Other than her YouTube vlogs gaining massive popularity, Farah Khan was last seen hosting Celebrity MasterChef (2024-2025).

