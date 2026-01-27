India-EU Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the 16th European Union-India Summit in New Delhi with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and visiting President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to announce the 'month of all trade deals'. According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, India and the EU have concluded negotiations on the much-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and the announcement of the conclusion of talks will be made at the 16th India-EU Summit.

According to officials, the signing of the deal will take place in about six months after the legal scrubbing. The deal is expected to come into effect sometime next year.

The FTA is expected to bring a qualitative change in deepening the overall bilateral ties in a range of sectors. The broad focus of today's meeting is on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order. The two sides are also set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda. The new partnership comes at a time when Europe is seeking to reduce its dependence on the US and China and deepen its diplomatic and economic ties to other regions.

