Video: European Council Chief Antonia Costa Flaunts OCI Card As India-EU Seal Trade Deal

As India and the European Union concluded long-running negotiations on a landmark free trade agreement, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa shared a light moment when he unexpectedly took out his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card and spoke about his Goan roots, underlining how the conclusion of negotiations holds a special meaning for him.

"I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me," said Costa, who led the EU delegation alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

"We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners. Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," he added.

Costa's family traces its roots to Goa, a former Portuguese colony, where his grandfather was born and lived for much of his life. The former Portuguese Prime Minister is still known by the Konkani nickname 'Babush'. The literary works of his father, Orlando da Costa, a noted writer, carry Goan influences in his work.

#WATCH | Delhi | President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, says, "I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my… pic.twitter.com/wDMuNbzr3h — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa in 2017, when he was serving as the Portuguese Prime Minister. At the time, PM Modi called him the "best of the Indian diaspora across the world."

Costa, during his visit to India in January 2017, had also received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award.

India-EU Trade Deal

India and the European Union announced the "mother of all deals", a huge trade pact to create a market of two billion people, reached after two decades of negotiations. EU chiefs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hope the pact will help shield against challenges from the world's two leading economies, the United States and China.

The agreement will cut or eliminate tariffs on almost 97 per cent of European exports, saving up to 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) annually in duties, the 27-nation bloc said.

"A mother of all deals," PM Modi said Tuesday in New Delhi, where he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

"This deal will bring many opportunities for India's 1.4 billion and many millions of people of the EU," Modi said, adding the agreement "represents about 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade".

The EU has eyed India -- the world's most populous nation -- as an important market for the future.

"Europe and India are making history today," von der Leyen said in a statement, a day after she and Costa were feted as guests of honour at India's Republic Day parade.

"We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit."