India-EU "Mother Of All Deals" Will Boost Manufacturing, Support Services: PM Modi

As India and the European Union (EU) move closer to finalising a landmark free-trade agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move, saying the trade pact will boost the manufacturing sector and support services between two of the largest economies. The Prime Minister noted that the India-EU trade pact is being seen as the "mother of all deals" by many across the globe and said it will create major opportunities for businesses and people on both sides.

"A landmark agreement is being signed between India and the European Union. People around the world are calling it the "mother of all deals". This agreement brings tremendous opportunities for India's 1.4 billion people and the millions of people in European countries," he said while inaugurating the energy week earlier today.

PM Modi noted that the agreement is a remarkable example of cooperation between the world's two largest economies. He said the deal represents approximately 25 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and nearly one-third of global trade.

"It strengthens our shared commitment not only to trade but also to democracy and the rule of law," the Prime Minister said.

"The India-EU Free Trade Agreement complements the India-UK trade deal. It will boost the manufacturing sector and support services," he added.

India and the European Union (EU) have concluded negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) aimed at boosting two-way trade and strengthening economic ties. Both sides have described the deal-- which is likely to be announced today -- as balanced and forward-looking.