Why PhD Students Are Trashing Kriti Sanon And Dhanush's <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Over "2,200-Page Thesis"

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's problematic love story Tere Ishk Mein released on Netflix on January 23. The film, which drew mixed reactions across age groups, became a butt of ridicule for PhD students. On X, a group of PhD students trashed the film over a scene where Kriti's character speaks about submitting a 2,200-page thesis.

Acknowledging the arduous task of writing a 300-page thesis, the group of PhD students claimed cinematic liberty had gone too far, turning the film's premise into a big joke.

In the film, Kriti plays Mukti Beniwal, a psychology research scholar at Delhi University. She chooses Dhanush's character, Shankar Gurukkal, as her subject as he battles behavioral issues and anger. Over time, Shankar falls for Mukti, but she never reciprocates.

The scene featuring Kriti Sanon talking about her thesis invited a meme-fest on X, with PhD students leading the charge.

"Almost everything said and done in this film in the name of a PhD is a joke. I laughed out loud in the cinema hall. I was immensely passionate about my research topic, absolutely loved and enjoyed the whole research process, but writing the thesis was still so hard—one of the hardest things I have ever done. I wrote every day, every single day for four years, to produce my 385-page PhD thesis. 2,200 pages is just so unbelievably ridiculous," wrote an irritated scholar.

Keeping his irritation short, a student wrote, "As a PhD student, I will never get over this."

As a PhD student I will never get over this pic.twitter.com/rTFjpRcnyi — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) January 25, 2026

"I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2,200-page thesis! I know movies take cinematic liberty, but LMAO, dude—at least try to sound a bit realistic!!" wrote another.

I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2200-page thesis! 😵‍💫😵‍💫



I know movies take cinematic liberty, but LMAO dude at least try to sound a bit realistic!! 😭😂#AcademicChatter pic.twitter.com/KEMsCyslVE — Dr. Shubham Misra शुभम मिश्रा🧠⚛️🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Shubham_Neuro) January 27, 2026

"Man, as a PhD student, this part knocked me out. (As did the whole movie, tbh.) Even though I am in science, I could see how ludicrous it all was. Like, WTF was the idea, and how did the committee even pass it so she moved to defense? Don't they know there are stages to approval?" read another comment.

Man as a PhD student, this part knocked me out. (As did the whole movie, tbh) even though I am in science, I could see how ludicrous it all was. Like wtf was the idea and how did the committee even pass it that she moved to defence? Don't they know there are stages to approval?? — chem (@middlemistgrey) January 26, 2026

The comments section below the posts became a treasure trove of witty one-liners.

"It will be outright rejected by your guide for being too long," wrote one.

As a PhD student I will never get over this pic.twitter.com/rTFjpRcnyi — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) January 25, 2026

"The professor is going to be like, 'We'll make it shorter—I am not reading all of that,'" wrote another.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Directed by Aanand L Rai with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film released in theaters on November 28 last year. Made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, it minted Rs 148.5 crore at the box office.

Also Read | Aanand L Rai Reacts To Rs 84 Crore Lawsuit Filed By Eros Over Raanjhanaa 'Copyright Infringement' In Tere Ishk Mein