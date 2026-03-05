Yami Gautam Likes Reel Questioning Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win, Internet Divided

The recent Zee Cine Awards have sparked a debate on social media after Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tere Ishk Mein. While the win was celebrated by many fans, others argued that Yami Gautam deserved the honour for her performance in Haq.

The discussion intensified after Yami was seen liking an Instagram Reel that appeared to shade Kriti's victory, something that did not go unnoticed by Reddit users.

The Instagram Reel that went viral features a clip of Kriti happily showing off her Best Actress award after the ceremony. The video is then juxtaposed with a clip of Yami from a previous interview with THR India.

In the interview, Yami had said, "You try everything, and it still doesn't work. So, I've stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I'm not. Nothing like that."

The Reel ends with the question "Is it fair?", seemingly referring to Kriti winning the award over Yami.

Soon after the video gained attention, users noticed that Yami had liked the Reel, which added fuel to the ongoing discussion online.

Reddit Reacts To Yami Liking The Post

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Yami's like on the Reel, and the post quickly sparked a wave of reactions. Many users began debating the award result as well as Yami's interaction with the video.

One user commented, "These industry biggies before dhurandhar never acknowledged Yami for her performing Article 370."

Another wrote, "Oh i am loving this discourse and the PR campaigns being run.. its actually showing the true colours of so called 'victims'."

Some users also came to Kriti's defence. One comment read, "Even though Yami deserved to win for Haq, there was no need to shade Kriti! Kriti was robbed of many awards. It feels good to finally see her win."

Others were more critical of Yami's action. A user wrote, "makes sense yami isn't a girls girls."

Another added, "ewww whys she dragging kriti when all kriti does is mind her business."

Debates about award winners often trend on social media, and this is not the first time Yami's performances have been compared with those of other winners. Last year, when Alia Bhatt received a Best Actress award at another ceremony, several users had argued that Yami deserved recognition for her role in Article 370.

