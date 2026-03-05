Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share Loved-Up Video From Their Hyderabad Reception: 'These Two Weeks Have Been Joyous'

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are soaking in the joy of their wedding celebrations. The couple recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video from their grand reception held in Hyderabad, giving fans a glimpse into their special evening.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "04.03.2026. The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude. With love, Vijay & Rashmika :)"

In the video, Rashmika and Vijay can be seen walking hand-in-hand while smiling at each other. The couple appears deeply in love as they exchange affectionate looks and cannot take their eyes off one another.

They then make a grand entrance before the photographers, greeting them politely with folded hands.

The reception took place on March 4 at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad, a few days after their luxurious wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26.

For the evening celebration, Rashmika looked elegant in a red Mysore silk saree paired with heavy gold jewellery. Vijay complemented her traditional look in a white silk veshti.

Which Celebrities Attended The Reception?

The star-studded reception was attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among the guests were Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.

Celebrities from the Hindi film industry also joined the celebrations, including Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, director Homi Adajania, and Neena Gupta.

About The Wedding

Earlier on their wedding day, the couple honoured both their cultures with two ceremonies held at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The morning began with a traditional Telugu wedding reflecting Vijay's heritage, followed by a Kodava ceremony in the evening to celebrate Rashmika's cultural roots.

Rashmika and Vijay first met while working together on the film Geetha Govindam in 2018. They later reunited on screen in Dear Comrade in 2019. Fans will soon see the pair sharing screen space again in their upcoming film Raanabali.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception: Actor Says They Will Go 'Underground' After Celebrations