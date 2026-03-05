Britney Spears Arrested In California On Suspicion Of DUI

Pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly been arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities stated that the singer was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 4, at around 9:28 pm local time. She was later booked at 3:02 am and released a few hours later at 6:07 am. Reports from outlets including Billboard, Variety, and TMZ confirmed the development after reviewing official records.

The singer is expected to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the case.

Spears has lived much of her life under intense public scrutiny. Global attention around her personal life surged again in 2021 when a judge ended the conservatorship that had controlled her personal and financial affairs for 13 years. The arrangement had been overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Following the end of the conservatorship, Spears experienced several major life changes. She married actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, though the couple later separated and finalised their divorce. During this period, the singer also released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she reflected on her career and personal struggles.

Reports have also indicated that Spears recently sold her music catalogue and related rights to Primary Wave.

Although she remains one of the most recognised figures in pop music, Spears has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent years.

The singer had previously planned a Las Vegas residency titled Domination in 2019. However, the project was postponed, and she stepped back from performing for an extended period.