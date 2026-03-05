<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer Releasing Tomorrow After <i>Toxic</i> Pulls Out Of March 19 Box Office Clash

The wait is finally over. After much anticipation, details about the trailer release of Dhurandhar 2 are now confirmed. Sources close to NDTV told us that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released online on March 6.

Sources also added that the makers will unveil a fresh set of posters today, March 5.

What Happened Earlier

Earlier, there was speculation that the trailer would be released on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified that no such release had been planned.

The trade analyst began his post by writing: "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."

He further added, "Let's set the record straight - the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow." See the full post below:

Dhurandhar 2 Update

Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will hit cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.



Audiences had been looking forward to the big box office showdown between Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic on March 19. However, the makers of Toxic have now postponed the film, announcing that the Yash starrer will arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of the original date. The team said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has created challenges for ensuring the film's global reach, prompting the change in schedule.

Recap

The first installment featured an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. It introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now deeply embedded within Pakistan's underworld.



