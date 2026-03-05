After <i>Toxic</i> Avoids <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Clash, Film's Music Composer Vishal Mishra Calls It "A Thoughtful Move"

Music composer Vishal Mishra has supported the decision to postpone Toxic. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the Yash starrer will now release in cinemas on June 4 instead of the earlier date, March 19. The team cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying the situation could affect the film's ability to reach a wider global audience.

Vishal Mishra, who sang and composed the song Tabaahi, released on March 2, expressed his support of the move. Sharing the official announcement, he wrote, "This film and everything we do is for the FANS, But While the world is on edge, restraint speaks louder than promotion. What a thoughtful move. #Toxic in cinemas on 4th June ... Till then, enjoy the sound of #Tabaahi."

Yash confirmed the revised release date in an official note shared on X.

The announcement read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March."

It continued, "However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

"We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you of the movies," the post concluded.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Filmed in both Kannada and English, the film will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the project features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Kannada superstar Yash.



