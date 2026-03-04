How <i>Toxic's</i> Shift And <i>Dhurandhar 2's</i> Solo Release Is A Win-Win Situation, Trade Analyst Explains

Toxic has decided to shift its release date from March 19 to June 4, 2026, owing to the prevailing crisis in the Middle East, a key overseas market for the film. The makers were keen to ensure a smooth and wide international rollout, especially since Yash commands a massive fan following in that region. Releasing the film amid uncertainty could have dented its box office potential, prompting the team to opt for a safer window.

The move has significantly altered the box office dynamics, as Toxic was originally set to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. What was shaping up to be one of the biggest face-offs of the year has now turned into two independent solo releases, changing the prospects for both films.

What Taran Adarsh Said About Toxic's Postponement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes this development is a major positive for the industry. Speaking to NDTV, he said the biggest relief will be for distributors and exhibitors. "Had there been a clash, exhibitors would have had sleepless nights. Dividing screens, allotting shows, especially premium shows, would have led to a big fight between the two films before release," he said.

According to Adarsh, clashes of this scale create intense pressure on theatre owners, who must balance screen allocation, show timings, and revenue expectations. With both films mounted on a grand scale and carrying huge expectations, the competition would have been fierce even before release.

He also pointed out that fan rivalries could have amplified negativity. "A lot of negativity would have come in before the release between the fans of both the films. That has been taken off the list now," Adarsh noted, adding that avoiding such hostility benefits both projects.

With Toxic now moving to June, Dhurandhar 2 gets a clear run on March 19. The film is set for a wide release across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. "The sky is the limit for the opening day or opening weekend potential now," Adarsh said.

He projected massive numbers for the Hindi version in particular. "As far as the Hindi version is concerned, it can go anywhere between 70, 80, 90, even 100 crores on Day 1. Let's wait and watch. It is going to be a game changer. This film is going to shatter all records of Hindi films," he told NDTV.

While Toxic secures a safer international window, Dhurandhar 2 benefits from a solo release and wider screen availability. What could have been a high-voltage box office battle has now turned into what Adarsh calls a win-win situation, with both big-ticket entertainers poised to maximise their individual potential.



