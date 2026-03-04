<i>Toxic</i> Trailer Launch On March 8 Cancelled After Release Postponed To June 4

The much-anticipated trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, scheduled for March 8 in Bengaluru, has officially been cancelled following the film's release date postponement.

Details

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups were preparing for a major promotional kick-off in the Karnataka capital, with media professionals from across India set to be flown in for the high-profile unveiling.



The event was planned to mark the start of the film's final promotional phase ahead of its earlier scheduled theatrical release on March 19, 2026. However, due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East, the team has decided to pause its promotional activities, including the trailer launch.

The action drama, led by Yash, has now been rescheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. The decision was taken after consultations with distribution partners, particularly in the Gulf region, which is considered a key overseas market for the film's multi-language rollout.



With cinema operations facing disruptions in parts of the Middle East due to escalating conflict, the producers opted for a strategic delay to ensure a smoother global release.

Apart from the trailer event, the promotional calendar has been temporarily halted. The team had planned an extensive publicity drive, but with the release pushed back by more than two months, the campaign will now be realigned closer to the new date.

In an official statement, producers KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations reiterated that the film was conceived as a global cinematic experience, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. They emphasised that although the rescheduling decision was difficult, it was taken in the best interests of audiences and distribution partners worldwide.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

With the March 8 trailer launch now cancelled and a new promotional roadmap expected soon, fans will have to wait a little longer for their first detailed look at what promises to be one of 2026's most ambitious releases.



