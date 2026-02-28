What Is Alpine Divorce, A Dark Dating Trend Of Abandoning Partners Mid-Adventure

Much like the internet, the world of dating also has a dark web comprising red flags and dark trends. Until now, we believed that abuse, torture, and gaslighting were the obvious red flags, but what about actions like abandoning a partner?

Alpine divorce refers to abandoning your partner mid‑adventure, like a hike or in the wilderness. Guess what? This dating trend is gender-specific. Men leaving their wives, girlfriends, or partners on a hike has become quite common.

Instead of telling the person to their face that they want to end the relationship, they take extreme steps to put the life of their partner in danger just so they can avoid an uncomfortable conversation and move on with their lives.

How Alpine Divorces Work

Say you have planned a hike on a treacherous path, thinking that it will be an adventure that you and your partner will remember forever. However, your boyfriend or husband adds a dark twist to the itinerary.

They leave you in the middle of the hike, especially when you might be in danger or come across deadly conditions, like freezing temperatures or treacherous paths. The term is derived from isolated alpine regions, known for their dangerous terrain and harsh weather conditions.

But the concept can be traced back to a 1893 story - An Alpine Divorce by Robert Barr. It is a tale of a man plotting to kill his wife on a Swiss Alps trip. The fictional story not only inspired the modern dating term, but people have also shared real-life experiences on the internet.

Social Media Users Share Alpine Divorce Instances

A user on X wrote, "The whole 'Alpine Divorce' thing is terrifying, but not surprising. The scariest thing in the woods isn't a wild animal, but a man. That's why I always go off into the backcountry alone. The elements are predictable, people are not."

The whole 'Alpine Divorce' thing is terrifying, but not surprising. The scariest thing in the woods isn't a wild animal, but a man. That's why I always go off into the back-country alone. The elements are predictable, people are not. — modern day isabella bird (@_alienbride) February 26, 2026

A second wrote, "Just saw a TikTok of a girl whose boyfriend abandoned her during a hike in the woods. The comments were all about how this is a thing multiple men do. It's so common it's called Alpine Divorce, and there are support groups for it....All I can say is wtf is wrong with men??? Why would you ever consider abandoning someone that way? I'm mortified."

Just saw a Tiktok of a girl whose boyfriend abandoned her during a hike in the woods. The comments were all about how this is a thing multiple men do. It's so common it's called Alpine Divorce and there are support groups for it....All I can say is wtf is wrong with men??? Why… — Maryam (@hell_line0) February 24, 2026

A third shared, "I just re-learned about this weird phenomenon people call 'alpine divorce' where men intentionally take their girlfriends, wives, or partners on hikes into remote areas to break up with them, start arguments, ask for divorces... and then.. they abandon them there."

I just re-learned about this weird phenomenon people call ‘alpine divorce' where men intentionally take their girlfriends, wives, or partners on hikes into remote areas to break up with them, start arguments, ask for divorces… and then.. they abandon them there. — Blacksage (@Razifly) February 24, 2026

A fourth shared, "Terrifying post on Threads. A woman talked about the phenomenon of "Alpine divorce" and the replies are full of women with traumatic experiences of being abandoned."

Terrifying post on Threads. A woman talked about the phenomenon of “Alpine divorce” & the replies are full of women with traumatic experiences being abandoned.

Women underestimate how much men hate us.

I've had a few of these experiences, though not as bad as these women 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EbqePf5ywx — ✮ 🅡🅘🅞🅣 ✮ ☽☾ ⚭ (@rrriot_kitty) February 25, 2026

A fifth wrote, "This TikTok came up on my FYP, and it has 4.4 million views. Apparently, men abandoning their partners on a hike or in the wilderness is so common that it has a name: alpine divorce. Comments are filled with stories."

This tiktok came up on my FYP and it has 4.4 million views. Apparently men abandoning their partners on a hike or in the wilderness is so common it has a name: alpine divorce. Comments are filled with stories.



Things like this snap me back into why being single is perfectly ok. pic.twitter.com/RmiqJXwPan — A Kendrick-level hater 🇵🇸🍉 (@californiabarby) February 23, 2026

Also Read | What Is Ghostlighting, A Toxic Dating Trend Blending Ghosting And Gaslighting