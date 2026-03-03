Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are The "Happiest" As They Celebrate First Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan

Holi festivities turned out to be extra special for actor Katrina Kaif this year, as she celebrated the festival after becoming a mother.

Marking a new chapter in her life, Katrina shared an adorable photograph from her intimate Holi celebrations at home, surrounded by her husband Vicky Kaushal and their family.

The picture shows the new parents, Vicky and Katrina, looking joyful as they pose for the camera. Dressed in simple white outfits, Katrina appeared every bit the happy mother, clearly radiating a post-motherhood glow. Notably, this also marked one of Katrina Kaif's rare public glimpses since her son's birth.

"The happiest Happy Holi," she wrote in the caption.

They were also joined by their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. As the couple soaked in the festive spirit, fans could not help but shower love on the adorable family moments.

Earlier in February, Katrina was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai. Appearing to be in a hurry, she quickly made her way to the car, seemingly trying to avoid the paparazzi.

In January, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The photograph showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together. Alongside the image, the couple expressed their feelings as new parents.

"Our ray of light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered, life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," the caption read.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. She confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025.

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

