"Symbol Of Unity In Diversity": President Murmu Extends Holi Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Holi. According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, the President, in a message, said, "On the joyous occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. Holi is a festival of joy and celebration that conveys the message of social harmony. The festival spreads love and hope in the society and strengthens the spirit of social cohesion. Holi is also a symbol of unity in diversity."

"May the colours of Holi bring happiness into everyone's life and together we contribute to building a developed nation," she further said in her message.

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

The festivities of Holi began in several places, with people coming together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colours also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad.

