Holi 2026: Experts Explain How Festive Indulgence Impacts Digestion, Share Tips

Holi is synonymous with colour, celebration and indulgent festive food, from gujiyas and mathris to thandai and namkeen mixes. But as families gather and plates fill up, health experts caution that sudden dietary excess can strain the digestive system. According to Dr. Hemani Sarbadhikary, HOD Dietetics, Yatharth Hospital, Model Town, New Delhi, festive overeating, especially foods rich in sugar and fats, can lead to bloating, acidity, indigestion and fluctuations in blood sugar levels. At the same time, wellness entrepreneur Arvind Patel believes that ingredient quality and mindful balance can make celebrations more comfortable for the body.

Globally, research supports the idea that high intake of refined carbohydrates, saturated fats and sugary beverages can disrupt metabolic balance and gut function. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting free sugar intake to less than 10% of total daily energy intake to reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and dental caries.

So how exactly does festive indulgence affect digestion, and what can you do to stay energised through Holi 2026?

How Festive Foods Impact Digestion

"Holi celebrations often revolve around traditional sweets, fried snacks and sugary beverages, but from a health perspective, this sudden dietary shift can place significant stress on the digestive system," explains Dr. Hemani Sarbadhikary.

She adds: "Festive overeating, especially foods rich in sugar and fats like gujiya, mathri, namkeen mixtures and thandai, can slow down digestion and trigger gastrointestinal discomfort. With rising temperatures during this season, dehydration further aggravates digestive issues and can also impact energy levels and mood."

From a physiological standpoint, meals high in saturated fats delay gastric emptying, leading to heaviness and bloating. Research published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that high-fat meals can alter gut motility and increase reflux symptoms. Refined flour (maida) and added sugars cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) highlights that repeated glucose spikes contribute to insulin resistance over time.

Ingredient Quality: Does It Matter?

Arvind Patel, MD, Bharat Vedica, emphasises the importance of traditional, minimally processed ingredients. "Holi brings joy and connection, and it's completely natural to indulge a little more than usual. When foods are prepared using clean, minimally processed ingredients like A2 Gir cow ghee, raw honey and naturally grown grains, they feel lighter and more aligned with the body," he says.

While scientific evidence specifically comparing A2 and conventional dairy remains mixed, research published in the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reports that overall dietary quality and processing levels play a more significant role in metabolic health than single ingredient claims. Whole grains, for instance, are associated with improved digestive health due to their fibre content. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health notes that dietary fibre supports gut microbiota diversity and reduces constipation

The Role Of Hydration In Digestive Comfort

Hydration is often overlooked during Holi festivities, particularly when coloured drinks and sweets take centre stage. "Hydration plays a central role in maintaining digestive efficiency," says Dr. Sarbadhikary. "Alongside festive beverages, it is important to consume adequate water, coconut water or buttermilk to maintain electrolyte balance and support gut function."

According to the National Institute of Nutrition, adequate water intake is essential for nutrient absorption, bowel regularity and prevention of acidity. Dehydration, particularly in warmer weather, can worsen constipation and fatigue. WHO guidance on healthy diet also underscores adequate fluid intake as part of balanced nutrition.

Smart Strategies For Balanced Celebrations

From a clinical nutrition perspective, Dr. Sarbadhikary recommends metabolic balance rather than restriction. "Starting the day with a nutrient-dense breakfast is crucial. A combination of fibre, high-quality protein and healthy fats helps regulate blood glucose levels and prevents overeating later in the day."

Other expert-backed strategies include:

Portion control: Small servings of festive sweets instead of complete elimination.

Small servings of festive sweets instead of complete elimination. Pairing indulgence with fibre: Salads, lightly cooked vegetables and curd help ease digestive load.

Salads, lightly cooked vegetables and curd help ease digestive load. Probiotic support: Fermented foods like curd can support gut microbiota balance, as noted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its probiotic guidelines. Individuals with diabetes, hypertension or gastrointestinal disorders should exercise added caution, as excess sugar and sodium may exacerbate symptoms.

Holi 2026 is a time for joy, colour and shared meals. As Arvind Patel puts it, festivals should feel "joyful and energising, not restrictive." But balance remains essential.

Dr. Hemani Sarbadhikary concludes: "Holi should be celebrated with joy, but without compromising your health. Balanced choices, mindful eating and adequate hydration can help you enjoy the festivities while keeping your digestive system comfortable and your energy levels stable." By choosing quality ingredients, moderating portions and staying hydrated, you can celebrate Holi wholeheartedly, without letting digestive distress dampen the festivities.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.