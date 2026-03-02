Holi And Season Change: Doctor Shares Tips To Celebrate While Keeping Cold, Flu And Infections Away

Holi is a festival of colours and celebration that coincides with a seasonal transition from cooler February days to warmer March temperatures. During this time, temperature fluctuations can affect the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, and allergies. The sudden change in weather, along with potential exposure to allergens, can elevate the risk of falling ill, especially when people gather in large groups for celebrations. Additionally, playing with water for long hours and bathing frequently at inappropriate times during the day also increases the risk of illness.

Tips to reduce the overall risk of cold, flu and infections

The shift in weather often impacts immunity and increases the risk of common cold, flu, throat infections, allergies and other seasonal illnesses. Sudden temperature variations between mornings and afternoons can further make individuals vulnerable to viral infections.

1. Boost immunity

Strengthening your body's natural defences is the first line of protection against seasonal viruses. Increase intake of Vitamin C (citrus fruits, amla), Zinc, and antioxidants to build resistance. After playing, drink warm beverages like turmeric milk (haldi doodh) or herbal tea to soothe the throat and restore body temperature.

2. Prevent cold and flu transmission

Simple preventive measures can help ensure a safe celebration. Maintaining proper hand hygiene is essential. Frequent handwashing, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and using sanitisers when required can significantly reduce the spread of infections. People should also avoid sharing personal items such as towels or handkerchiefs during gatherings.

3. Caution for vulnerable groups

Vulnerable groups such as children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with asthma, diabetes or other chronic respiratory conditions should take extra precautions. Wearing masks in crowded places can help reduce exposure to dust, pollen and synthetic colours that may trigger cough, allergies or asthma attacks. Choosing natural and herbal colours is a safer alternative. Those with existing respiratory conditions may consider limiting their exposure or avoiding colour play if symptoms worsen.

4. Stay hydrated

Hydration is highly important during Holi celebrations. Increased outdoor activity and rising temperatures can lead to dehydration. Drinking adequate water, lassi, or thandai can help maintain fluid balance. Excess consumption of alcohol or bhang should be avoided as it can worsen dehydration, lower immunity and impair judgment.

5. Protect your skin and hair

Applying oil or protective lotion on skin and hair before stepping out, wearing full sleeves, caps and sunglasses, and washing off colours promptly after celebrations can help prevent skin irritation, rashes and infections. Adequate rest and a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits can further support immunity during this transition period.

6. Get enough rest

Prioritise sleep before and after the festivities to keep your immune system strong and to rejuvenate your energy levels.

7. Limit exposure if unwell

If you are feeling under the weather, it's wise to avoid large gatherings to prevent spreading illness and to protect your own health.

Follow these precautions to fully enjoy the spirit of Holi while keeping yourself and others healthy. Embrace the colours and the joy of the festival, all while being mindful of your well-being!

(Dr. Pankaj Soni, Principal Director Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla)

