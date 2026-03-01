When Is Holika Dahan? Date, Time And Significance Of The Bonfire Ritual

The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on March 3, 2026. This celestial event has drawn special attention because it will occur during the festival of colours, Holi. While sky watchers and astronomers are looking forward to the rare alignment, many people are uncertain about the correct date and time for performing Holika Dahan due to the eclipse and related religious timings.

The lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, is making this year's Holi special. However, due to the eclipse, people are confused about the correct and auspicious time for Holika Dahan. It is important to consider Bhadra Kaal and Sutak Kaal before performing religious rituals.

Bhadra Kaal And Holika Dahan Timings

Bhadra Kaal will begin at 5:58 PM on March 2, 2026, and will last until 5:30 AM on March 3, 2026. Holika Dahan during this period is considered inauspicious. Because this time will last throughout the evening and night of March 2, Holika Dahan will not be performed during this time.

According to the Panchang, the Full Moon phase will begin at 5:55 pm on March 2, 2026, and end at 5:07 pm on March 3, 2026.

Sutak Period And Eclipse Instructions

Due to the scheduled lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will begin on March 3, 2026, at 06:23 AM. Holika Dahan puja will not be performed during the Sutak period. Therefore, Holika Dahan be performed only after the eclipse ends and the Sutak period ends.

Since Bhadra period will be in effect on March 2 and Sutak period on March 3, the appropriate time for Holika Dahan will be available only after the lunar eclipse ends on March 3, 2026.

Holi Celebration

According to the almanac, Holika Dahan will be performed after the eclipse ends on March 3, 2026. Dhulendi, also known as Holi of Colours, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

Significance Of Holika Dahan

The festival of Holika Dahan commemorates the triumph of good over evil, as embodied in the legend of Prahlada and Holika. Prahlada's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, despite facing mortal danger, inspires devotees to remain steadfast in their faith.